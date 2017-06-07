Sports

Juventus coach Allegri extends contract through 2020

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri shouts as Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane walks behind during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

TURIN, Italy — Juventus says coach Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new contract with the Italian champions through 2020.

Allegri has won three Serie A titles since he was hired by the Turin team in 2014.

The new deal was announced Wednesday, four days after the team's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Juventus says "Allegri has undeniably transformed the club into a significant player on the continent."

