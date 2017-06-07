Sports

Liverpool apologizes to Southampton over Van Dijk links

FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Southampton's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring during the Europa League group K stage soccer match between Southampton and Internazionale at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Liverpool has ended its interest in signing defender Virgil van Dijk and issued on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 an apology to his club, Southampton, for the media speculation surrounding the possible transfer. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool ended any interest in signing Virgil van Dijk and issued an apology to his club, Southampton, on Wednesday after its highly publicized links with the defender.

"We apologize to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk," Liverpool said in a short statement.

British media reported that Southampton was ready to report Liverpool over an illegal approach for the Netherlands international, who signed a new six-year contract in May 2016.

Liverpool said it "would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation" and "respect Southampton's position."

Van Dijk joined Southampton from Scottish champion Celtic in September 2015.

