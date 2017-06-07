Los Angeles Kings mascot trolls Auston Matthews over Toronto star's lion tattoo

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has some new ink.

A tattoo artist in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., says he is responsible for the large image of a Lion wearing a crown on Matthews' upper right arm.

Bubba Irwin from Old Town Ink posted a photo of the tattoo — although Matthews face is not in the picture.

"Too much fun with this one today on my dude @auston_matthews ... thanks for cruising in broooooooo... good times!" writes @bubbaitattoos, whose post had more than 1,000 likes.

The tattoo covers most of Matthews' upper arm, spanning from his shoulder to near his elbow.

The artwork prompted some online trolling from Los Angeles Kings lion mascot Bailey.

"Honoured @AM34 got a tattoo of me on his arm," the character posted on Twitter.

"Don't tell Carlton," he added in reference to Toronto's bear mascot.