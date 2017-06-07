Mariners lock up shortstop Jean Segura with 5-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have agreed with shortstop Jean Segura on a new five-year contract that brings stability to what has been a position of flux for more than a decade.
Terms of the contract were not released Wednesday, but reports have the deal being worth $70 million. The contract goes from 2018-2022 and includes a club option for the 2023 season. It takes up the final year that Segura was arbitration-eligible. He was originally set to become a free agent after the 2018 season.
Segura was the centerpiece of one of Seattle's biggest
