Mariners lock up shortstop Jean Segura with 5-year deal

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have agreed with shortstop Jean Segura on a new five-year contract that brings stability to what has been a position of flux for more than a decade.

Terms of the contract were not released Wednesday, but reports have the deal being worth $70 million. The contract goes from 2018-2022 and includes a club option for the 2023 season. It takes up the final year that Segura was arbitration-eligible. He was originally set to become a free agent after the 2018 season.