Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim signs new contract until 2020
Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new contract tying him to the newly-crowned French champions until 2020.
Monaco said Jardim has "the ambition to continue this project and continue to help the club grow."
The 42-year-old Jardim, who took charge three years ago, ended four seasons of dominance from Paris Saint-Germain by clinching the title in style.
Monaco finished eight points clear of second-placed PSG and scored a whopping 107 league goals in 38 games, and more than 150 in all competitions.
Jardim's side also reached the semifinals of the Champions League — losing to Juventus — and reached the League Cup final and the French Cup semifinals.
His decision to stay is a boost after the club recently sold highly-rated playmaker Bernardo Silva to Manchester City.
The club has also been fending off offers of more than 120 million euros ($135 million) for 18-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored 26 goals in a sensational breakthrough season.
