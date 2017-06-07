New Brunswick boxer remains in induced coma after post-bout brain hemorrhage

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick boxer remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Whittom is listed in stable condition at Saint John Regional Hospital.

Whittom — who was born in Saint Quentin, N.B. — was once a promising super-middleweight who fought world title contenders.

Saskatoon fighter Gary Kopas beat him by technical knockout with just 37 seconds left in the 10-round bout on May 27.

Whittom only became ill hours later and taken to hospital in Fredericton and later to Saint John, where he underwent surgery the next day.