Pakistan restricts South Africa to 219-8 at Champions Trophy

BIRMINGHAM, England — Pakistan restricted South Africa's powerful battling lineup to 219-8 in a return to form at the Champions Trophy on Wednesday following a heavy loss to India in its opening Group B match.

David Miller (75 not out) was the only batsman to reach a half-century at Edgbaston, as the top-ranked South Africans got tied up by some consistent bowling by Pakistan and limped along at a run rate of under 4 an over until the final three overs.

The spin of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez claimed the first three wickets as South Africa plunged from 40-0 to 61-3, capped by captain AB de Villiers departing first ball for the first time in his 212th ODI innings.

Hasan Ali took the next three wickets — including two in successive balls to remove JP Duminy (8) and Wayne Parnell (0) — before taking a catch near the boundary to remove Chris Morris (28), and South Africa went nine overs without a boundary until Kagiso Rabada hooked a four in the 48th.

Rabada hit 26 off 23 before also falling to a catch from Hasan, who dived to his right to take a skied shot off recalled left-arm quick Junaid Khan.

Hasan only conceded six runs off the final over and finished with figures of 3-24.

Miller struck three sixes and one four in his 104-ball knock. South Africa only hit 12 boundaries in total.

Pakistan was outclassed in all departments in a 124-run loss to India at the same ground on Sunday and might need to win its two remaining games to qualify for the semifinals.

South Africa opened group play with a 96-run win over Sri Lanka.