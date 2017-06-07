Pirates place C Cervelli on 7-day concussion disabled list

BALTIMORE — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

The move was made Wednesday, one day after Cervelli left a 6-5 loss at the Orioles in the ninth inning.

Cervelli, who is batting .252 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 47 games, took a foul ball off his face mask Tuesday night.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said: "Francisco has a history of concussions and we're trying to make sure we get all the information and evaluations that we need to get to make the call that serves him best."

Pittsburgh selected the contract of Jacob Stallings from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill Cervelli's roster spot. The 27-year-old Stallings was 6 for 15 in his first major league stint with Pittsburgh last season.

