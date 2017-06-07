Police investigating assault complaint against Rex Ryan
Nashville police are investigating a
Police spokesman Don Aaron said that Matthew Havel, a 30-year-old from Pueblo, Colorado, made the complaint Sunday night.
Havel told police that he saw the Ryan brothers — Rex and former NFL defensive
Havel told police the incident was unprovoked.
Aaron said no arrests have been made and no charges are presently outstanding.
Rex Ryan is a longtime Nashville Predators ticket holder who has been seen at many of their playoff games, including one of their second-round road matchups in St. Louis. He also was shown Saturday smashing a Pittsburgh Penguins car for charity in front of Bridgestone Arena while Rob looked on before the Predators' Game 3 victory in the Stanley Cup Final.
Rex Ryan coached the Jets from 2009-14 and the Bills from 2015-16 before being fired in December. Rob Ryan has been a defensive
