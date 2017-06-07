Ray fans 11, Owings homers in Diamondbacks' 10-1 win

PHOENIX — Robbie Ray struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings and Chris Owings hit a three-run homer, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks cruise to a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Jake Lamb drove in four runs with a double and single, Gregor Blanco doubled twice and scored three runs and the Diamondbacks won their seventh straight home game, tying a season high.

Owings' second-inning home run, his career high seventh of the season, gave the Diamondbacks a homer in 10 straight home games for the first time since 2011. Arizona scored five runs in the second inning, and has scored five or more in an inning for the seventh time at Chase Field this season.

Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt nearly scooped up a bird along with the baseball while fielding a bunt in the third inning. The small bird was sitting in the grass near the first-base line, and Goldschmidt momentarily covered it with his glove while scooping up Dinelson Lamet's bunt. The bird flapped its wings, wriggled free and flew away while Goldschmidt threw to second for a fielder's choice.

The Diamondbacks pounced all over Lamet quickly, scoring their first nine runs off him in the game's first three innings. Lamet (2-1) lasted just three innings and gave up seven earned runs and nine hits with five walks.

Ray (6-3) had his scoreless innings streak stopped at 27 2/3 innings, the third-longest in club history. Hunter Renfroe's solo shot in the fourth was the only run Ray allowed.

The Padres, who lost their third straight, managed only three hits off Ray. But Renfroe led off the ninth with another home run, this time off reliever Tom Wilhlemsen.

Renfroe has 13 home runs on the season and two career multi-home run games.

Diamondbacks catcher Chris Herrmann left the game with right hand soreness after striking out to end the fourth inning. He was replaced by Chris Iannetta.

MANFRED VISITS

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred paid a visit to Chase Field and the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, meeting with team employees, corporate partners and season ticket-holders. He said he wanted to make sure he got to Phoenix during the regular season, as he was not able to do so in 2016. "It's particularly appealing to be here in Arizona when they've gotten off to such a great start," Manfred said. "It's important for those of us in New York to be out visiting the clubs. The heart of our game is in our local markets. That's really where our business gets done. You come on a visit like this, you always get an opportunity to learn something."

STARTING ROTATION SITUATION

Padres manager Andy Green said he's leaning toward RHP Miguel Diaz to start Saturday in place of the injured Jarred Cosart. Diaz got some brief work in Tuesday's game.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said RHP Zack Godley, called up from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, will be Saturday's starting pitcher against Milwaukee. Starter Taijuan Walker took fielding and batting practice Tuesday and will throw no more than 60 pitches on Wednesday. Walker is coming back from a blister on his right hand.

Lovullo added that Randall Delgado will remain in the starting rotation because of his recent success.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Cosart was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained right elbow, retroactive to June 5. Cosart, after completing his most recent start on Sunday, felt soreness and won't pick up a ball for a week, Green said. There is no timetable for his return. "He's got some swelling, and I don't think there's anything that jumps off the page, but there's just a lot of little things that he's dealing with in there," Green said. ... OF Travis Jankowski (broken right foot) was transferred to the 60-day DL, with Jose Pirela called up from Triple-A El Paso and starting Tuesday in left field. ... LHP Christian Friedrich (elbow) is going to Double-A San Antonio for a rehab start this week.

Diamondbacks: OF Yasmany Tomas was placed on the 10-day DL with right groin tendinitis, and RHP Braden Shipley was optioned to Reno. Arizona called up OF Jeremy Hazelbaker and Godley. "It's just going to require him to get off his feet and rest and relax and get back to full strength as soon as possible," Lovullo said of Tomas. ... OF A.J. Pollock is running and doing baseball activities as he eyes a return from a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-2) is set to face Arizona on Wednesday. He has a 3.50 ERA away from home this season.