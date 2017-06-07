Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

CFL Pre-season

Calgary 23 B.C. 18

---

MLB

American League

Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 3

Kansas City 9 Houston 7

Oakland 4 Toronto 1

Seattle 12 Minnesota 3

National League

Cincinnati 13 St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs 10 Miami 2

Arizona 10 San Diego 2

Washington 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)

Texas 10 N.Y. Mets 8

Colorado 11 Cleveland 3

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NBA Finals

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

AHL Final

Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Griffins lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Oakland (Cotton 3-6), 3:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 7-3), 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-6), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Strasburg 7-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 4-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-2) at Arizona (Greinke 7-3), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Kluber 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5) at Baltimore (Miley 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3) at Texas (Darvish 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular