Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
CFL Pre-season
Calgary 23 B.C. 18
---
MLB
American League
Boston 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 3
Kansas City 9 Houston 7
Oakland 4 Toronto 1
Seattle 12 Minnesota 3
National League
Cincinnati 13 St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 5 San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 10 Miami 2
Arizona 10 San Diego 2
Washington 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 5 (10 innings)
Texas 10 N.Y. Mets 8
Colorado 11 Cleveland 3
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Finals
Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
AHL Final
Grand Rapids at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
(Griffins lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Oakland (Cotton 3-6), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-2) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 9-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 7-3), 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 1-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-6), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Strasburg 7-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 4-3) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-6) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5), 7:35 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 4-2) at Milwaukee (Nelson 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-2) at Arizona (Greinke 7-3), 9:40 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Kluber 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-5) at Baltimore (Miley 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3) at Texas (Darvish 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
---