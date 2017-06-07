Sri Lanka loses Kapugedara to injury in Champions Trophy

LONDON — Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Kapugedara was ruled out of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday after hurting his knee in training.

Danushka Gunathilaka was brought in as a replacement ahead of Sri Lanka's second match of the tournament, against India at The Oval on Thursday. Gunathilaka, a left-handed top-order batsman and offspinner, has played 19 ODIs.

Kapugedara's absence is another blow for the Sri Lankans, who will be missing captain Upal Tharanga for the remainder of the group stage because of a two-match suspension imposed as a result of the team's slow over-rate in the 96-run loss to South Africa on Saturday.