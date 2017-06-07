Vargas pitches Royals past Astros 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth victory, Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Houston Astros 7-5 on Wednesday night.

The anticipated pitching duel between Vargas (8-3) and Dallas Keuchel, who have the two best ERAs in the majors, never materialized. Keuchel was a late scratch with an illness after going out to warm up.

Instead, the Astros started right-hander Dayan Diaz, who was just called up from Triple-A Fresno. Diaz (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits, including Lorenzo Cain's solo homer, in 2 2/3 innings.

Vargas (8-3), who pitched a shutout against Cleveland in his previous start, allowed two runs on Brian McCann's home run and RBI single. He gave up six hits, a walk and hit a batter. Vargas' ERA inched up from 2.08 to 2.18 in the win, the Royals' second straight over the Astros.

Cuthbert had an RBI double in the second and a two-run single in the fifth. Alcides Escobar had a pair of RBI singles.

McCann's homer came in the second inning, and his fourth-inning single scored Carlos Beltran, who had doubled. It was Beltran's 549th career double, moving him one past Alex Rodriguez and into a tie with Chipper Jones for 29th place on baseball's career list.

The Astros scored three runs in eighth to cut the Royals' lead to two when Jake Marisnick singled in a run and Escobar's fielding miscue with the bases loaded allowed two more runs to score.

Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

ROYALS PROMOTE TORRES

The Royals made four roster moves, including recalling IF Ramon Torres, who they signed as a 16-year-old in 2009 out of the Dominican Republic. Torres, who was hitting .327 in 53 games with Triple-A Omaha, went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI in his big league debut. The Royals also activated LHP Scott Alexander from the disabled list. They optioned RHP Kevin McCarthy, who did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings, and OF Billy Burns to Omaha.

ASTROS OPTION GUDUAN

The Astros optioned LHP Reymin Guduan, who had pitched the past two nights, to Triple-A Fresno to make room for Diaz. Guduan had a 9.00 ERA over three innings in three relief appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (shoulder discomfort) will throw a bullpen Thursday to see if he will be available Sunday to start against the Angels. ... 3B Marwin Gonzalez (bruised left hand) was not in the lineup, but was available to pinch hit.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Lance McCullers, who went 4-0 with a 0.99 ERA in May, will make his second June start.