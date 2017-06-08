1860 Munich stakeholder to act against ownership rule
MUNICH — 1860 Munich majority stakeholder Hasan Ismaik says he will take action against German soccer's 50-plus-1 regulation, which limits the influence of external backers.
Ismaik, a Jordanian billionaire who is at odds with what remains of the club's management, tells Kicker magazine "I always said I appreciate the German laws and stick to them. But we've come to a point where I say: It can't go on like this. I'm preparing the lawsuit against 50-plus-1."
1860 was relegated from the second division but faces further demotion after Ismaik failed to pay for its third-division license.