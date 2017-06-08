49ers offence going through learning curve
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A couple of passes bounced off receivers' hands into defenders for interceptions. Even more were dropped. Then there were the throws that didn't get made because the quarterback got sacked.
The installation of new coach Kyle Shanahan's complex
"It's part of the process. Growing pains isn't a bad term," offensive line coach John Benton said Thursday. "Obviously it's not acceptable. As far as anything, we have to learn how to practice. I thought we had a real good day the other day. If you start doing that see-saw effect, you'll be in trouble all year."
With a new system, new coaching staff and new players at many key positions on
The players are trying to learn an
"For us, we're in the beginning stages of building the foundation for this
One aspect that is easing the transition is a number of key acquisitions with ties to Shanahan, including Hoyer, receiver Pierre Garcon and running back Tim Hightower.
Hoyer made 13 starts for Cleveland in 2014 when Shanahan was offensive
"It accelerates the curve for everybody because he has the familiarity with how Kyle thinks, he knows the
Shanahan is an accomplished coach, having won the AP award as the top assistant in the NFL last season when he helped the Atlanta Falcons post a league-high 33.8 points per game in the regular season and return to the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.
His
Teaching that takes time as it requires all 11 offensive players working in concert, with the running back setting up blocks before hitting the open hole and receivers and tight ends playing a key part in the outside blocking.
"That's definitely not going to happen in one
