Aguilar shoots 7-under 65 to take 2-stroke lead in Austria

ATZENBRUGG, Austria — Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar shot a 7-under 65 to build a two-stroke lead over a group of three on a sunny opening day of the Lyoness Open on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, the two-time European Tour winner bogeyed the par-4 11th but recovered with eight birdies in total. It was only Aguilar's fifth round with an under-70 score this season.

Jaco Van Zyl of South Africa, Johan Carlsson of Sweden and Ashley Chesters of England each shot a 67 to share second position, with England's Graeme Storm and Oliver Wilson and France's Joel Stalter one stroke further behind in fifth.