Andre De Grasse captures gold in Golden Gala meet in Rome

ROME — Star Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has won gold in the 200 metres at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea track and field meet.

The Olympic silver medallist edged Christophe Lemaitre of France in 20.01 seconds.

De Grasse ran his fastest time in the 200 at last summer's Rio Games, where he finished second behind Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt in 19.80.

Lemaitre, the bronze medallist in Rio, finished in 20.29 on Thursday.

American Ameer Webb was third in 20.33.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was fifth while Brendon Rodney of Brampton, Ont., was sixth.