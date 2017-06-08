Astros score 5 in 9th to top Royals 6-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lance McCullers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in a five-run ninth as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Thursday night.
Altuve's ninth home run came off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) with Josh Reddick, who walked on four pitches to lead off the inning, aboard. Herrera has yielded seven home runs in 24 1/3 innings after giving up only six in 72 innings last season.
Herrera retired only one of the five batters he faced and was charged with four runs, three hits and a walk. The inning also included a two-run single by Jake Marisnick.
Lorenzo Cain's one-out triple in the seventh ended McCuller's no-hit bid. Cain drilled a 3-0 pitch to