Astros score 5 in 9th to top Royals 6-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lance McCullers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in a five-run ninth as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Thursday night.

Altuve's ninth home run came off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) with Josh Reddick, who walked on four pitches to lead off the inning, aboard. Herrera has yielded seven home runs in 24 1/3 innings after giving up only six in 72 innings last season.

Herrera retired only one of the five batters he faced and was charged with four runs, three hits and a walk. The inning also included a two-run single by Jake Marisnick.