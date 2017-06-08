Bring on the Herd: Bucks round up D-League team name

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks will be rounding up the Herd.

The Bucks announced that their new NBA Developmental League team in Oshkosh will be known as the Wisconsin Herd. A new arena is being built for the team, which starts play in November.

A logo for the Herd will be unveiled on June 22. The Bucks say they chose the "Wisconsin Herd" name to reflect the NBA team's brand and connections to the state.

Oshkosh is about 90 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

