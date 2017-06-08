Celebrity chef Bobby Flay buys interest in Belmont horse
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay hopes he's cooked up another winner in the Belmont Stakes.
Flay purchased 25
Last year, Flay bought an interest in Creator just before the colt won the Belmont by a nose.
J Boys Echo finished 15th in the Kentucky Derby under jockey Luis Saez. The chestnut colt found trouble leaving the starting gate and got bounced around in the pack of 20 horses. He skipped the Preakness.
He has two wins in seven career starts and earnings of $349,600. He was purchased for $485,000.
J Boys Echo is trained by Dale Romans and will be ridden by Robby Albarado, who couldn't ride in the Derby because of injury.