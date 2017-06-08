Cespedes resumes rehab assignment after 2-week layoff

LAKELAND, Fla. — New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes resumed his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after a break of nearly two weeks, going 0 for 4 while playing left field in St. Lucie's 1-0 loss at Lakeland in the Florida State League on Thursday.

Cespedes went on the disabled list April 28 with a strained left hamstring and went 0 for 2 with a walk for St. Lucie on May 26, then reported tightness in his right quadriceps that caused another layoff.