Chatwood, LeMahieu lead Rockies to 4-1 win over Cubs

CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched four-hit ball over six innings, DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 for their season-high fifth straight win Thursday night.

The NL West leaders got all their runs in the second inning after Jon Lester (3-4) struck out the first two batters. LeMahieu's drive to the right field basket made it 4-1, and with Chatwood dominating, that was more than enough.

Lester lost at Wrigley Field for the first time in nearly 13 months, while the Cubs dropped their second straight after winning a season-high five in a row. They did that hours after Major League Baseball said it is looking into a domestic violence accusation against shortstop Addison Russell.

Chatwood (6-7) shut down Chicago after giving up a solo homer to Kris Bryant in the first. He also singled and scored.

Greg Holland picked up his major league-leading 22nd save in as many chances with a scoreless ninth.

Lester went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits, in his first loss at Wrigley Field since Pittsburgh beat him on May 15, 2016. Counting the playoffs, he was 14-0 in his previous 20 starts at home.

The Cubs told Russell not to come to the ballpark on Thursday, and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein was not sure when he will rejoin the team.

Russell's wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named @carlierreed — described by Melisa as a close friend — accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted.

Russell denied the accusations in a statement on Thursday.

ROCKIES MOVES

Utility player Alexi Amarista rejoined the Rockies after missing two games for the birth of his third daughter. He was batting .338 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games. Colorado optioned infielder/outfielder Jordan Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) will throw a side session next week, but manager Bud Black is unsure when he will go on a rehab assignment. Anderson — 3-5 with a 5.85 ERA in 11 starts — is eligible to come off the DL on Sunday.

Cubs: The Cubs placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his pitching hand. ... The Cubs also selected right-hander Seth Frankoff's contract from Triple-A Iowa and transferred left-hander Brett Anderson (strained lower back) to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

With Hendricks out, LHP Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.21 ERA) makes his first start of the season for Chicago, while RHP German Marquez (4-3, 4.53) goes for Colorado. Marquez had his start pushed back a day because of a bruised right thumb.

