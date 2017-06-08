Dabrowski-Bopanna win mixed doubles title at French Open

PARIS — Gabriela Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna fended off two match points Thursday before winning the mixed doubles title at the French Open.

Dabrowski, who is from Canada, and her Indian partner rallied to beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 for their first Grand Slam title.

"As an athlete, when you start playing tennis, you want to win a Grand Slam," Bopanna said.

Bopanna and Dabrowski, who were seeded seventh and had not dropped a set before the final, faced two match points when trailing 9-7 in the tiebreaker.

"I think Gaby came out with a great return on, I think, 9-8 when Robert served. She trusted her instinct and hit a great backhand," Bopanna said. "I think that's what made these matches more special."

Groenefeld, who was looking for another mixed doubles title at the clay-court major after winning in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer, double-faulted on match point to hand Bopanna and Dabrowski the victory.

Farah required treatment during the tiebreaker after a ball ricocheted off his racket and into his right eye. He asked for a trainer to come on court and received eye drops before play resumed.

"Hopefully you've enjoyed that final, there were lots of efforts on both sides," said Dabrowski, the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Farah and Groenefeld were runners-up at Wimbledon last year.