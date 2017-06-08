Diego Costa says he isn't wanted at Chelsea anymore
MADRID — Diego Costa says Chelsea manager Antonio Conte doesn't want him playing for the English team next season.
Speaking after Spain's 2-2 draw against Colombia, Costa said he "received a message from coach Conte saying that I'm not part of his plans."
The Spain striker said he is uncertain about his future but will be leaving Chelsea because "the coach doesn't want me there."
The Brazilian-born Costa said he remains a Chelsea player only because he is still under contract with the club.
