Ederson joins City, looks to be solution to keeper issues

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City took its off-season spending to around the $100 million mark by completing the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica, a week after the Portuguese club announced an agreement had been reached over the transfer.

It is coach Pep Guardiola's latest attempt to settle City's goalkeeping situation, with Claudio Bravo failing to convince following his arrival from Barcelona last year and long-time keeper Joe Hart seemingly without a future at the English club after being sent out on loan last season.

Ederson cost City a reported 40 million euros ($45 million), making him the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time after Gianluigi Buffon. City has also signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco for a reported 50 million euros ($55 million).

City said Ederson will officially join the club on July 1, with the keeper reportedly signing a 6-year contract.

The 23-year-old Ederson has not played for Brazil's senior team and has only been Benfica's first-choice goalkeeper for the past season. He played from 2012-15 at Portuguese club Rio Ave, which will receive part of the transfer fee paid by City.

"He is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and he is an important addition to the squad for next season and the coming seasons," said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football. "He is young, has all the qualities you could want as a top-class goalkeeper and I think he'll fit in really well to our squad."