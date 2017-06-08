Hartley to become joint 3rd most capped England player

SAN JUAN, Argentina — Dylan Hartley will become the joint third most capped England rugby international when he captains the team in the first test against Argentina on Saturday.

Hartley moves ahead of 2003 World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson and level with Rory Underwood and Lawrence Dallaglio on 85 caps on the all-time list.

With 30 players unavailable for coach Eddie Jones — many of whom are touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions — the Six Nations champion gives debuts to four players in San Juan: flankers Tom Curry and Mark Wilson, prop Harry Williams and centre Alex Lozowski.

The second test is on June 17 in Santa Fe.

___