Holy Helena the early favourite heading into Sunday's Woodbine Oaks

TORONTO — Holy Helena heads the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on Sunday, the 62nd edition of the race at Woodbine Racetrack.

The winner of the filly classic, which attracted 12 Canadian-foaled three-year-old fillies carrying 121 pounds over one mile and one-eighth on the Tapeta, will win $300,000.

In addition, the $150,000 Plate Trial (at 4:24 p.m. ET), also at one and one-eighth miles on Tapeta features the top three Queen's Plate Winterbook choices Tiz a Slam, King and His Court and State of Honor. Canada's most famous horse race, The Queen's Plate, is scheduled for Sun., July 2.

Holy Helena, a Stronach Stables homebred daughter of Ghostzapper trained by James Jerkens, is lightly raced but boasts a field-best 86 Beyer Speed Figure from her impressive maiden score on May 12 at Belmont Park.

On Sunday, Holy Helena will stretch out to nine furlongs while making her third career start.

Fellow U.S. based contenders Stallion Heiress and Inflexibility are expected to take a lot of interest on the tote board.