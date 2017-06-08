Hunt, Hanigan selected in Wallabies XV to face Fiji

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ex-rugby league international Karmichael Hunt and backrower Ned Hanigan will make their tests debuts for Australia in Saturday's one-off match against Fiji

Coach Michael Cheika picked openside flanker Michael Hooper to lead the team after Tatafu Polota-Nau displaced regular skipper Stephen Moore at hooker in the starting lineup.

Hunt, who has played mainly at fullback since switching to the 15-a-side game following stints in rugby league and Australian rules football, will play at inside centre to fill the void created when Samu Kerevi was ruled out with an injured ankle. Hunt played 11 rugby league tests and had a four-year stint in the AFL before switching to rugby union in 2015.

Queensland Reds backrower Scott Higginbotham, who last played for the Wallabies in July 2015 against South Africa, was recalled at No. 8 and Will Genia will return at scrumhalf following a season in France.

"I have been very pleased with some of the individual performances this season and this has really been the basis of many of these selections," Cheika said. "It's been great to see the energy that Ned and Karmichael have brought this week. We know test footy is a different beast and I know they have what it takes to step up.

"Tatafu (Polota-Nau) has been challenging Stephen (Moore) for the No. 2 jersey for many years and his form has warranted his selection."

Moore could still earn selection in the match squad, with Cheika expected to confirm his bench players on Friday.

World Cup finalist Australia will open its 2017 international schedule against Fiji and then play Scotland in Sydney and Italy in Brisbane on consecutive weekends.

