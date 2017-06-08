Injured Kagawa to miss Japan's World Cup qualifier vs Iraq

TOKYO — Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa will miss Japan's World Cup qualifier against Iraq because of a dislocated left shoulder, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday.

Kagawa injured his left shoulder 10 minutes into Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Syria at Tokyo Stadium. He was carried off the field and replaced by Shu Kurata.

"Right now I want the injury to heal as quickly as possible," Kagawa said in a statement released by the JFA. "I hope the players will fight for victory."

Japan travels to Tehran to take on Iraq in a Group B qualifier on Tuesday. All of Iraq's home qualifiers are being played in neutral countries.