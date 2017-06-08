Monty Williams to receive inaugural Sager Award
ATLANTA — Turner Sports has created a new award to
Turner announced that San Antonio Spurs
Williams lost his wife Ingrid in a car accidence in 2016. The father of five delivered a touching and inspirational eulogy at her funeral, especially when he expressed forgiveness for the other person involved in the accident.
Williams says he is humble to receive the first award named for Sager.
