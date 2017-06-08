Monty Williams to receive inaugural Sager Award

ATLANTA — Turner Sports has created a new award to honour beloved longtime sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died in December after a battle with leukemia.

Turner announced that San Antonio Spurs vice-president of basketball operations Monty Williams will receive the inaugural "Sager Strong" award at the NBA Awards show, which airs on June 26 on TNT. Turner says the award will be presented annually to "an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.

Williams lost his wife Ingrid in a car accidence in 2016. The father of five delivered a touching and inspirational eulogy at her funeral, especially when he expressed forgiveness for the other person involved in the accident.

Williams says he is humble to receive the first award named for Sager.

___