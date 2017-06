TORONTO — Ben Moronchuk scored 36 points with five rebounds and three assists as Canada downed Italy 66-35 on Thursday at the under-23 men's world wheelchair basketball championship.

Liam Hickey had 11 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Canadians (1-0).

Sabri Bedzeti led Italy (0-1) with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.