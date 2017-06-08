Norris' home runs help Rays hold off White Sox 7-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Derek Norris homered in consecutive innings and Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh on Thursday night, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Peter Bourjos and Colby Rasmus also homered for the Rays.

The White Sox, who have lost seven of eight, came back from a 6-0 deficit with the help of home runs by Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier. They got the potential tying run to third base with one out in the eighth before Alex Colome came in for a four-out save, his 17th of the season.

Rasmus' eighth home run provided the Rays with an insurance run in the eighth.

Norris led off the third with his sixth homer of the season, then added another in the fourth after a single by Daniel Robertson to put the Rays up 5-0. Bourjos followed with another home run, his third of the season.

All three of the homers came off Chicago starter Derek Holland (4-6), who gave up six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Garcia's 10th home run came with two on in the sixth, accounting for all three of the runs off Odorizzi, who struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings. Odorizzi (4-3) has given up at least one homer in each of his last eight starts.

Frazier's 10th homer — his fifth in 10 games — came with one on off reliever Ryne Stanek in the eighth.

Rays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier left the game with a jammed right hip after sliding into first base while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat) gave up one run and four hits in five innings in his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte. ... RHP Jake Petricka (right lat) had a scoreless inning in his third outing Wednesday with Charlotte.

Rays: Bourjos (elbow) returned from the 10-day DL. ... 2B Brad Miller had an MRI that found a strained right hip.

MISSING MATT

Rays manager Kevin Cash says "there's definite concern" about SS Matt Duffy, who is not ready to resume a rehab assignment following Achilles' tendon surgery. Duffy also fouled a ball off his toe in batting practice. "It's just not right," Cash said. "I don't think anybody can pinpoint it."

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez (2-7) and Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber (4-2) are the scheduled starters Friday night.