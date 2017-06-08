Penguins to stick with goalie Matt Murray for Game 5

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will stick with Matt Murray for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the decision following an optional morning skate on Thursday morning.

"I know that Matt's excited to play tonight and he certainly has had success here at home and we're hoping that we have our best game in front of him," Sullivan said.

Murray allowed eight goals on 58 shots (.862 save percentage) in dropping Games 3 and 4 to the Predators in Nashville.

The 23-year-old had been sharp in stopping 37-of-38 shots in a Game 2 victory at home and relatively sturdy since he took over for Marc-Andre Fleury midway through the Eastern Conference final.

"I thought I was OK in Game 3, obviously not great, but I thought I was pretty good in Game 4," Murray said after practice on Wednesday. "I think if I just make a save on that breakaway (on the third goal by Viktor Arvidsson) it’s a different game. But all-in-all, I thought I played pretty good."