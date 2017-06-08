PGA Tour Champions adds tournament in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The PGA Tour Champions is bringing a tournament to South Dakota next year.

The Sanford International will be the first PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament in South Dakota inn 17 years. Sanford Health, which has headquarters in the Dakotas, signed a five-year agreement as the title sponsor through 2022.

The tournament will be played Sept. 21-23 in 2018 at Minnehaha Country Club, offering $1.8 million in prize money. Two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North is serving as tournament host, while Jack Nicklaus will be the tournament ambassador.

The Sanford International is the fifth new tournament added to the PGA Tour Champions in the last two years.