Ray Early's field goal lifts Redblacks over Tiger-Cats 30-29 in pre-season game

OTTAWA — Ray Early kicked a 37-yard field goal with 68 seconds left to play to give the Ottawa Redblacks a 30-29 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

Both teams combined to use seven quarterbacks as they opened the pre-season portion of their CFL season.

The Tiger-Cats used Jeremiah Masoli, Everett Golson, Matt Johnson and Cody Keith while the Redblacks countered with Trevor Harris, Drew Tate and Ryan Lindley.

Ottawa used all three of its available quarterbacks in the first half and in keeping with the theme of getting everyone involved, 11 different receivers caught passes in the first half alone.

Harris started and didn't disappoint completing 12-of-15 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Redblacks opened the scoring on the opening drive of the game as Harris lead his team 87 yards downfield culminating in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Juron Criner at 3:45 of the first quarter.

A pass from Harris to Josh Strangby completed the two-point conversion and Ottawa led 8-0.

After a 17-yard field goal by Early gave the Redblacks an 11-0 lead, then Hamilton found the end zone for the first time as Masoli threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ross Scheuerman 13 minutes into the first quarter.

Masoli then ran himself into the end zone for the two-point conversion cutting the lead to 11-8. He then left the game having thrown for 90 yards and five completions on eight attempts. He was replaced by Golson.

Tate took over for Harris on the next series and got the Redblacks close enough for Early to kick a 26-yard field goal two minutes into the second quarter.

Later in the quarter with Lindley at the helm, Zack Medeiros came on for Early and kicked a 47-yard field goal at 10:35 of the second quarter, extending Ottawa's lead to 17-8.

Lindley went the rest of the way for the Redblacks.

Less than two minutes before halftime, Golson ran in a one-yard touchdown that was converted by Sergio Castillio and the Tiger-Cats went into the half trailing 17-15.

Hamilton opened the second half with Johnson at QB but the only points under his watch came on a punt single from Ryan Hawkins in the opening drive of the third quarter.

Medeiros responded with his second 47-yard field goal of the game six minutes into the third giving the Redblacks a 20-16 lead.

Johnson left with two minutes to play in the quarter with a leg injury and the Tiger-Cats on the Ottawa five-yard line. Keith came on for two plays before being replaced by Golson, who scored his second touchdown of the game, again from one yard out.

The point after was wide by Castillo and Hamilton led 22-20 after three quarters.

Keith came back in the fourth quarter and finished a drive with a three yard touchdown run four minutes into the quarter that was converted by Hawkins for a 29-20 Ticats lead.