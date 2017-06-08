Springboks pick 4 uncapped players for 1st France test

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee picked four uncapped players, all of them in the backline, for the first test against France on Saturday.

Coetzee gave scrumhalf Ross Cronje, wings Courtnall Skosan and Raymond Rhule, and fullback Andries Coetzee debuts against the French.

For South Africa's opening test of 2017, Coetzee also sprung a couple of other surprises in Thursday's selection by recalling centre Jan Serfontein and starting lock Franco Mostert ahead of Pieter-Steph du Toit.

South Africa had their worst season ever last year, Coetzee's first in charge, losing eight out of 12 tests.

Coetzee indicated that he might rely on the success of the Lions Super Rugby team to get the Boks back on track. Cronje, Skosan, Coetzee and Mostert all play for the Lions, as does new captain Warren Whiteley.

Whiteley will combine with flankers Siya Kolisi and Oupa Mohoje in the backrow. France-based Duane Vermeulen, who Coetzee was set to pick at No. 7 flanker, has been ruled out of the three-test series with a shoulder injury.

Malcolm Marx, another Lions player, starts at hooker in place of former captain Adriaan Strauss, who retired from internationals last year.

A fifth uncapped player, utility back Dillyn Leyds, is on the bench, as is Frans Steyn, who hasn't played a test for the Springboks since 2012.

Coetzee chose to put a number of franchise combinations together: Cronje will team up with flyhalf Elton Jantjies, his teammate at the Lions. Serfontein and Jesse Kriel play together at the Bulls, and Coetzee and Skosan have combined effectively at the back for the Lions in the first part of the Super Rugby season.