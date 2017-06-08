Venezuela reaches U20 World Cup final by beating Uruguay
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Venezuela scored a late equalizing goal and then held on through a penalty shootout to beat Uruguay on Thursday and reach the final of the Under-20 World Cup.
The teams drew 1-1 in Daejeon but Venezuela advanced by winning the shootout 4-3.
Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made the key save in the shootout on a penalty from Nicolas De La Cruz, the same player who had given Uruguay the lead from the spot in the 49th minute.
Samuel Sosa had equalized for Venezuela from a free kick in injury time.
The Venezuelans will face either England or Italy in the final on Sunday in Suwon.
