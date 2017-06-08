Volquez's bid for second straight no-hitter ends quickly
PITTSBURGH — Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez's bid to become the second pitcher in baseball history to throw back-to-back no-hitters ended just two batters into Thursday night's game.
Pittsburgh's Josh Harrison had a bunt single down the third-base line with one out in the first inning.
Volquez no-hit the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday at Miami, the sixth in Marlins' history.
Johnny Vander Meer remains the only pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters, doing so in 1938 for the Cincinnati Reds.
