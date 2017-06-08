Votto leads Reds to 5-2 win, 4-game sweep of Cardinals

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto had a two-run homer among his four hits, Adam Duvall had three hits off Mike Leake — his counterpart in one of Cincinnati's rebuilding trades — and the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Reds hadn't swept the Cardinals in four games since 2003 in Cincinnati, during the first season at Great American Ball Park. St. Louis has lost seven in a row overall for the first time since 2013.

Scott Feldman (5-4) limited the Cardinals' slumping lineup to four singles in seven shutout innings. Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Austin Brice. Raisel Iglesias got his 12th save.

The Reds traded Leake (5-5) to the Giants for Duvall in 2015, and the right-hander signed with the Cardinals after that season. Leake has yet to beat his former team, going 0-4 in seven starts with a 4.79 ERA. The Cardinals have lost all seven games.

Duvall had an RBI double in the fifth, Scooter Gennett followed with an RBI single and Yadier Molina's throwing error let in another run. Votto connected off left-hander Tyler Lyons for his 16th homer an inning later.

Gennett became the 17th major leaguer to homer four times in a game during the Reds' 13-1 win on Tuesday night. In his next two games, he went 3 for 8 with three singles and an RBI.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Dexter Fowler was back after getting a day out of the starting lineup to rest. He went 0 for 4.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani is behind schedule in recovering from a strained elbow that has sidelined him since spring training. Manager Bryan Price said Thursday that he's probably not going to be ready until August. ... LHP Brandon Finnegan will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Pensacola on Sunday and could be back by the end of the month. Finnegan has been sidelined since mid-April by a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Michael Wacha (2-3) faces the Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) as the Cardinals open a seven-game homestand. Wacha allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-6 loss at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett (3-4) makes his second start since returning from a hip injury, facing LHP Rich Hill (2-2) as the Reds open a series in Los Angeles. The Reds have lost their last six games and their last five series at Dodger Stadium.

___