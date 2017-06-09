3 Jeju players banned following Asian Champions League brawl

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Three Jeju United players have been suspended and their South Korean club has been fined $40,000 following a brawl at the end of an Asian Champions League group-stage loss to Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan last month.

Cho Yong-hyung was suspended for six months and fined $20,000 by the Asian Football Confederation's disciplinary committee for re-entering the field at the end of the game — after being expelled in the 81st minute for a second booking — and pushing the referee.

Baek Dong-gyu, who was an unused substitute, was banned for three months and fined $15,000 for running onto the field of play at the end of extra time and striking an opponent in the face with his elbow.

Kweon Han-jin was suspended for two months and fined $1,000 for hitting an opposing player in the post-match incident on May 31, and the club was fined after the delegation officials engaged in a brawl with a team official from Urawa.

The disciplinary committee held an emergency meeting this week at the request of the Red Diamonds, who were also fined $20,000 after a club official was involved in the post-match brawl.

The AFC notified the clubs and players of the sanctions on Friday. Urawa, the 2007 ACL champions, won the match 3-0 at home to scrape through to the next stage 3-2 on aggregate, but tempers flared as the Red Diamonds attempted to hold possession in the last minutes and the visiting players objected.

At the final whistle more players became involved in the confrontation and some Jeju players chased Urawa players off the pitch.

In other disciplinary cases, Farizal bin Marlias, a player from Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta'zim, was banned from all soccer for 12 months and fined $40,000 for shoving the referee, both assistant referees and the fourth official after being expelled from an AFC Cup match against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines.