Addison Russell returns to Cubs following abuse allegation

CHICAGO — Addison Russell has returned to the Chicago Cubs, one day after Major League Baseball began a domestic abuse investigation involving the shortstop.

Russell wasn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies, but he is available to play. Javy Baez started at shortstop.

Shortly after arriving at Wrigley Field, Russell said: "I'm here to stay. This is my job. This is what I love doing."

Russell denies the allegation that he physically abused his wife, Melisa.