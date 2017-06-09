Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 in friendly before 95,000 fans

MELBOURNE, Australia — Argentina gave new coach Jorge Sampaoli a winning debut on Friday, defeating Brazil 1-0 before 95,569 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a friendly.

Defender Gabriel Mercado's goal on the stroke of halftime helped end Brazil coach Tite's undefeated record since taking the job 12 months ago.

Top-ranked Brazil, playing Friday without captain Neymar, had won nine matches in a row, while No. 2 Argentina had lost three of its last five matches in a stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sampaoli opted for a 3-3-3-1 system, deploying Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain as the striker with Lionel Messi, who played all 90 minutes, in his regular Barcelona role on the right side of the attack.

The high-pressing style that had brought Sampaoli so much success with Chile's national team was evident from the outset, as Angel Di Maria flourished with extra space on the left side.