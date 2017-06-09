Australia rugby league great Fittler to coach Lebanon

BEIRUT — Australia great Brad Fittler has been hired as head coach of Lebanon's national team ahead of the Rugby League World Cup.

Lebanon is in the same pool as France, England and Australia at the World Cup, which is being staged in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea from Oct. 27-Dec. 2.

Fittler says his ambition is to "grow rugby league in Lebanon" and to help the team to "continue making a social impact on Lebanon's civil society through rugby league."