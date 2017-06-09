Bayer Leverkusen appoints Heiko Herrlich as coach

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen appointed Heiko Herrlich as coach Friday ahead of the new season.

Herrlich, who led Jahn Regensburg to the second division from Germany's fourth tier, signed a two-year deal, the club said.

"I want to thank club management for the trust. I will do everything in my power to live up to it," the 45-year-old Herrlich said at his presentation.

Herrlich takes over from Tayfun Korkut, whose contract was not extended after a disappointing season for Leverkusen. Korkut took over from the fired Roger Schmidt in March but failed to secure a European qualification place with relegation a worry almost to the end of the season.

Herrlich, a former forward whose playing career began at Leverkusen in 1989, went on to play for Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, where he won two league titles and the Champions League. He won the German Cup in 1993 at Leverkusen, and again in 1995 with 'Gladbach.

Before taking over at Jahn in December 2015, Herrlich coached Bochum and Unterhaching.