Bayern Munich brings Willy Sagnol back as assistant coach

MUNICH — Bayern Munich has brought former defender Willy Sagnol back to the club as assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti.

Bayern says the 40-year-old former France international, who played for the club from 2000-09, has signed a two-year contract and is joining Ancelotti's son, Davide, as assistant.

He fills a gap left by Paul Clement's and Hermann Gerland's departures.

Sagnol made 184 Bundesliga appearances, winning five titles, as well as the Champions League in 2001, and German Cup four times.