Canada's Brooke Henderson makes a move with a 67 at Manulife LPGA Classic

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Canada's Brooke Henderson rebounded from a pedestrian opening round by firing a 5-under-par 67 on Friday at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

Henderson started a run of four straight birdies on the ninth hole and played bogey-free the rest of the way at Whistle Bear Golf Club. The 19-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., moved to 6-under-par 138 as second-round play continued.

"That was the day that I needed," Henderson said.

Perrine Delacour of France had the early low round with a blistering 62. She was tied with American Lindy Duncan of the United States (65) at 11-under 133, one shot behind clubhouse leader Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (67).

Shanshan Feng of China moved to 10 under with a 69 and Paula Reto of South Africa was another shot back after a 66. Karine Icher of France shot a 67 to move into sixth place at 8 under.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp had a late tee time. She was the low Canadian on Thursday with a 66.

There are 13 Canadian players in the field. The projected cut is even par.