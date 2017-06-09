Cardinals shuffle coaching staff after disappointing start

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak has announced several changes aimed at shaking up a disappointing offence that has the team off to a disappointing start in the National League Central.

Those changes include designating infielder Jhonny Peralta for assignment, activating second baseman Kolten Wong and the reassignment of third-base coach Chris Maloney to a to-be-determined position within the organization — along with the shuffling of several other assistant coaching positions.

St. Louis entered Friday's game against Philadelphia with a 26-32 record, a year after missing the playoffs for the first time under manager Mike Matheny. The Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games out of the lead in division, but this week lost seven in a row overall for the first time since 2013.