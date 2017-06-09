Encarnacion, Kluber lead Indians past White Sox 7-3

CLEVELAND — Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Corey Kluber won his second straight start since coming off the disabled list and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Friday night.

Encarnacion's drive to centre field in the fifth gave Cleveland the lead and highlighted a 3-for-4 night.

The 30,047 fans at Progressive Field divided their attention with Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors that took place across the street.

Chicago slugger Jose Abreu was lifted in the seventh inning after being hit on the left leg by Andrew Miller's pitch. Abreu fell to the ground and couldn't put any weight on his leg while being helped to the dugout. Chicago said he has a bruised leg and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Kluber (5-2) allowed three runs and struck out eight in six innings. The right-hander, who made only one start in May because of a strained back, pitched six scoreless innings against Oakland on June 1.

Miguel Gonzalez (4-7) allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings for the White Sox, who have lost eight of nine.

Manager Terry Francona said before the game that the Indians need to start playing better baseball coming off a 1-4 road trip. The defending AL champs did so on Friday.

Yan Gomes had a two-run single while Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer added RBIs.

Melky Cabrera and Todd Frazier had run-scoring singles in the third. Abreu's fifth-inning sacrifice fly put Chicago ahead, but Encarnacion's blast gave Cleveland the lead for good.

The White Sox would have had a bigger inning in the third, but centre fielder Bradley Zimmer threw Cabrera out at the plate on Avisail Garcia's single and second baseman Jason Kipnis made a diving stop on Omar Narvaez's ground ball to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar had an MRI that revealed inflammation in his throwing shoulder. The team will wait a couple days before determining when he'll throw again. Salazar was placed on the DL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP David Holmberg will make his third start of the season. Opponents are batting .185 against him as a starter.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin lost to the White Sox on April 13 at Progressive Field, allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings.

___