Former sevens star Sean Duke relishes return to Canadian rugby team

A bad back and medical school prompted Sean Duke to retire from rugby last fall.

But the former sevens star from Vancouver is enjoying one more chapter to his rugby career after being summoned by 15s coach Mark Anscombe for Canada's June test series.

"I thought it was over," Duke said. "It's definitely a bonus. I didn't think I'd be involved ... Super-stoked they're keeping me around."

Duke, 28, is enjoying the ride — wherever it takes him. But he is realistic given the presence of co-captain DTH van der Merwe and Taylor Paris on the roster.

"They've been playing overseas and they're quality players and I'm a full-time student," he said.

"I can still pay decent quality, at least I think so," he added.

Anscombe has tabbed Duke to start on the wing Saturday in Calgary where 23rd-ranked Canada hosts No. 12 Georgia. The Canadians then head to Edmonton to face No. 16 Romania on June 17.

Anscombe is using his entire roster to avoid burnout before a crucial two-legged World Cup qualifying series June 24 and July 1 against the 17th-ranked U.S. Eagles.

An elegant runner, the six-foot-two Duke won 11 caps for the 15s team between 2008 and 2014. But he made his name on the sevens circuit and remains Canada's top try-scorer with 124 tries in 42 events on the World Series.

"The thing I like about Sean is he brings a composure," said Anscombe. "He doesn't seem to get rattled. He's got experience. He's got good pace. And we've been a little thin in the outsides over the last short period of time.

"He's been away from the game a little while so he's excited to get back and have a crack. I'm looking forward to see how he goes on Saturday."

Anscombe is missing the injured Jeff Hassler and Matt Evans so Duke provides some needed cover at wing.

Duke is enjoying the second chance at rugby, plus the opportunity to reconnect with former teammates.

Duke's World Series career effectively ended in March 2016 during the inaugural Vancouver Sevens tournament.

Duke had struggled with his back for a while. He suffered a herniated disc during training at the Wellington stop of the 2015-16 season, returning to action in Las Vegas only to have it give way again after one game in Vancouver.

"My back injury kind of threw me for a loop mentally," he acknowledged.

He had previously deferred his admission to the UBC medical school. The injury prompted him to take up that opportunity last fall.

But the back improved enough for him to start training with the UBC Thunderbirds and then he began playing again. And his summer schedule allows him the time to return to the national team.

"It's been awesome," Duke said of his time at the UBC med school.

There have been other memorable experiences. Duke spent five weeks volunteering at the hospital on Haida Gwaii, formerly known as the Queen Charlotte Islands.

He knows the rugby opportunity may not come again, because of his school commitments and the quality of talent available.

Still he is no stranger to juggling school and elite sport after earning a BSc and MSc in kinesiology from the University of Victoria. His undergraduate degree took six years to complete, with his master's accounting for another 2 1/2 years.