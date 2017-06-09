Mets to bring back Cespedes for Saturday's doubleheader

ATLANTA — Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will come off the disabled list and rejoin the New York Mets for Saturday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Manager Terry Collins said Friday that Cespedes will be the team's 26th man and will play in one of the two games.

The slugger will return after playing one game since resuming his minor league injury rehabilitation. He went on the DL on April 28 with a strained left hamstring and then took a break of nearly two weeks after he had tightness in his right quadriceps. He played Thursday and was 0 for 4 while playing left field for St. Lucie.

Collins said the decision to call up Cespedes was based on "the fact he came out of the game fine with no issues" on Thursday.

"He accumulated a lot of at-bats even though he hadn't been in games," Collins said. "We think he's ready."

Asked how much Cespedes was missed, Collins said "He's one of the best players in baseball. He's hard to replace. We've been very, very fortunate that the young man who replaced him played so well."

Michael Conforto has hit .303 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs, providing the production that had been expected from Cespedes.

Cespedes will join a Mets outfield that includes Conforto, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares.

"We'll flip-flop and move guys around and get everybody some playing time," Collins said, adding Cespedes won't immediately assume a full-time role.

"Right now we'll be a little careful with Cespedes," he said. "We have to work him back in."